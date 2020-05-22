App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4350: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4350 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement


UTCEM reported Q4FY20 earnings in line with our and consensus estimates. It underperformed industry with sharper fall in volumes. However, we believe that it was calculated move to sacrifice volumes in order to expand realisations of Century cement through gradual migration to Ultratech brand. Century cement's realisations improved by Rs160/t with shift to Ultratech brand. Management expects Century cement's margins to increase to Rs800-900/t from current Rs575/t (+2.2x QoQ) with targeted 85% shift of volumes to Ultratech brand and lower operational costs.



Outlook


We remain bullish on UTCEM due to its well-diversified regional presence, dominant size (with capacity of 117mnt and market share of 22%) and highly efficient operations. Tight price discipline and lower costs would significantly lessen the impact of tepid demand due to Covid-19 outbreak. We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs4,350, EV/EBITDA of 14x FY22E.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 22, 2020 05:07 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

'Here's your scan code for tonight': Italy eatery rips up paper menus

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia Gandhi

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

Number of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.