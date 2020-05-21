App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4305: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4305 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on UltraTech Cement


UltraTech Cement (UTCEM)’s result instills confidence in its planned cost-rationalization and deleveraging roadmap. Despite lower operating leverage (volumes down 16% YoY), operating cost per ton increased only 1% YoY (-2% QoQ) which coupled with better realization drove a 14% YoY (and 13% QoQ) increase in EBITDA/t to INR1,138. Strong FCF helped the company reduce net debt sharply to INR169b (implying 1.55x net debt/EBITDA). - Our FY21/FY22 estimates are broadly unchanged, and we reiterate Buy. We expect net debt to decline further even in FY21 as the company has curtailed capex for the year and seeks to reduce cost as well. UTCEM remains our top pick in the sector.



Outlook


The stock is also trading 30% cheaper than peer Shree Cement v/s the historical average of 10%. We value UTCEM at a 13x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of INR4,305. Reiterate Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 21, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

