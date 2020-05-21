Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4305: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement (UTCEM)’s result instills confidence in its planned cost-rationalization and deleveraging roadmap. Despite lower operating leverage (volumes down 16% YoY), operating cost per ton increased only 1% YoY (-2% QoQ) which coupled with better realization drove a 14% YoY (and 13% QoQ) increase in EBITDA/t to INR1,138. Strong FCF helped the company reduce net debt sharply to INR169b (implying 1.55x net debt/EBITDA). - Our FY21/FY22 estimates are broadly unchanged, and we reiterate Buy. We expect net debt to decline further even in FY21 as the company has curtailed capex for the year and seeks to reduce cost as well. UTCEM remains our top pick in the sector.

Outlook

The stock is also trading 30% cheaper than peer Shree Cement v/s the historical average of 10%. We value UTCEM at a 13x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of INR4,305. Reiterate Buy.

