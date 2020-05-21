App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 4200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4200 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement


UltraTech Cement reported a better than estimated performance for Q4FY20. Sales dipped 13.5% YoY to Rs 10,360 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 9,364 crore). The drop in revenue was driven by 16.4% YoY decline in volumes to 20.5 MT (vs. I-direct estimate: 17.8 MT), partly offset by 3.5% increase in realisations YoY to Rs 5,049/t (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 5,260/t). On the profitability front, EBITDA margins expanded 163 bps YoY to 21.8% (vs. I-direct estimate of 23.3%) while absolute EBITDA declined 6.6% YoY to Rs 2,262 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 2,178 crore). EBITDA/t saw an increase of 11% YoY to Rs 1,103/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1,223/t) driven by higher realisations. Net profit increased sharply YoY by 175% due to a reversal of deferred tax liability of Rs 1803 crore. Further, the company has restricted its total estimated capex outlay for FY21E at Rs 1000 crore citing increasing focus towards debt reduction and cash conservation.



Outlook


UltraTech has sailed through tough times in the past and also managed to protect its B/S despite making large acquisitions. Its pan-India presence, combined with management pedigree and B/S strength, should augur well in future as well. Unlike in the past where UltraTech traded in the range of $150-200 on an EV/t basis, it is hovering around $120 on FY22E EV. Also, on the EV/EBITDA front, it is trading at ~30% discount to its eight year average multiple. Thus, we maintain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs 4,200.
For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 21, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 | Lockdown has helped in ramping up health infrastructure: Government official

COVID-19 | Lockdown has helped in ramping up health infrastructure: Government official

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.