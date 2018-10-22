App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4110: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4110 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Nalanda Securities' research report on Ultratech Cement


Ultratech maintained its high double-digit volume growth which stood at 15.7mt for the quarter, up by 20% YoY. Realization increased by 3.7% sequentially due to an industry-wide increase in cement prices. Net Sales rose by 20% YoY (-7% QoQ) to INR 8151cr.


Outlook


However, near-term input cost pressures as well as delay in Barra project prompts us to reduce our target price to INR 4110/share giving an upside of 14% (at an average of 14x FY20 EV/EBITDA and $175 FY20 EV/Ton)


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:19 pm

tags #Buy #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

