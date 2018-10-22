Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4110: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on Ultratech Cement

Ultratech maintained its high double-digit volume growth which stood at 15.7mt for the quarter, up by 20% YoY. Realization increased by 3.7% sequentially due to an industry-wide increase in cement prices. Net Sales rose by 20% YoY (-7% QoQ) to INR 8151cr.

Outlook

However, near-term input cost pressures as well as delay in Barra project prompts us to reduce our target price to INR 4110/share giving an upside of 14% (at an average of 14x FY20 EV/EBITDA and $175 FY20 EV/Ton)

