Buy UltraTech Cement target of Rs 3980: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

In Q4FY2020, UltraTech’s operational performance largely remained in line, while net profit came in better than estimate. UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Limited (UNCL) maintained strong operating performance while Century showed improvement in profitability. Consolidated net debt reduced by Rs. 5,251 crore, leading to drop in net debt/EBITDA to 1.55x from 2.83x in FY2019. UltraTech is expected to delay new capacity addition, considering near-term impact of COVID-19 pandemic, while focus for FY2021 to be on cash conservation.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,980,as we expect UltraTech to benefit from cement demand bounce back in FY2022 from government infrastructure spend and affordable housing.

