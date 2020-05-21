App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:29 PM IST

Buy UltraTech Cement target of Rs 3980: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3980 in its research report dated May 20, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement


In Q4FY2020, UltraTech’s operational performance largely remained in line, while net profit came in better than estimate. UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Limited (UNCL) maintained strong operating performance while Century showed improvement in profitability. Consolidated net debt reduced by Rs. 5,251 crore, leading to drop in net debt/EBITDA to 1.55x from 2.83x in FY2019. UltraTech is expected to delay new capacity addition, considering near-term impact of COVID-19 pandemic, while focus for FY2021 to be on cash conservation.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,980,as we expect UltraTech to benefit from cement demand bounce back in FY2022 from government infrastructure spend and affordable housing.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 21, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UltraTech Cement

