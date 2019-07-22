App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultra Tech Cement; target of Rs 4976: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery is bullish on Ultra Tech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4976 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Ultra Tech Cement


Ultra Tech Cement Ltd is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) and white cement in India. Ultra Tech as a brand embodies ‘strength’. ‘Reliability’ and ‘innovation’. Together these attributes inspire engineers to stretch the limits of their imagination to create homes, building and structures that define the new India. The company has a consolidated capacity of 102.75 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of grey cement. Ultra Tech cement has 20 integrated plants, 1 clinkerisation plant, 26 grinding units and 7 bulk terminals. Its operations span across India, UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Ultra Tech cement is also India’s largest exporter of cement reaching out to meet the demand in countries around the Indian Ocean and the Middle East. With 100+ Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants in 35 cities, Ultra Tech is the largest manufacturer of concrete in India.


Outlook


On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 4976/- share an upside of 15% from current levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Buy #Keynotes Financial Opiniery #Recommendations #Ultra Tech Cement

