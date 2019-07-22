Buy Ultra Tech Cement; target of Rs 4976: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Ultra Tech Cement

Ultra Tech Cement Ltd is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) and white cement in India. Ultra Tech as a brand embodies ‘strength’. ‘Reliability’ and ‘innovation’. Together these attributes inspire engineers to stretch the limits of their imagination to create homes, building and structures that define the new India. The company has a consolidated capacity of 102.75 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of grey cement. Ultra Tech cement has 20 integrated plants, 1 clinkerisation plant, 26 grinding units and 7 bulk terminals. Its operations span across India, UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Ultra Tech cement is also India’s largest exporter of cement reaching out to meet the demand in countries around the Indian Ocean and the Middle East. With 100+ Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants in 35 cities, Ultra Tech is the largest manufacturer of concrete in India.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 4976/- share an upside of 15% from current levels.

