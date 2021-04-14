Buy Ultra marine and Pigments; target of Rs 450: Profitmart Securities

live bse live

Profitmart Securities research report on Ultra marine and Pigments

Ultramarine Pigments is part of THIRUMALAI Group and one of the leading manufacturers of pigments and surfactants. The company is over 50 years old and currently has two manufacturing capacity units in Tamil Nadu at Chennai and Ranipet. It is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Pigments, Surfactants, IT-Enabled Services, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) activities. Co is the World's 3rd largest manufacturer of Ultramarine Pigments & is a leading supplier of surfactants particularly to South India based FMCG players.

Outlook

Hence we believe that the UMPL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 450 over the next 12 to 18 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

