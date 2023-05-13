Buy Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 38: Emkay Global Financial

buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Despite a miss on margins, Ujjivan SFB reported a strong beat on PAT at Rs3.1bn (vs our estimate of Rs2.4bn) in 4Q, mainly on higher other income and provision reversal. Credit growth (net) remained strong at 31% YoY/9% QoQ in 4Q, led by healthy traction in MFI. Bank expects growth to remain robust at 25%, with increasing share of secured loans which, coupled with lower credit cost, should keep RoAs high & healthy. Bank has applied to the NCLT and expects reverse merger with the holdco to be completed by Sep-Dec ’23. We revise our earnings upwards and expect the Bank to clock RoE of 21-24% over FY23-26E.



Outlook

Factoring-in the earning upgrades and higher P/ABV at 1.3x, we revise our TP upwards to Rs38/share (vs Rs33), while upgrading the rating to BUY from Hold. We retain hold on the Ujjivan Fin Services with TP of Rs286.

