    Buy Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 24: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 24 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
    Geojit's research report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank


    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. (USFL) serves over 66 lakh customers through 575 branches and 16,664 employees. USFL is spread across 248 districts of 24 states in India with gross loan book size of Rs.19,409cr and a deposit base of Rs.18,449cr.



    Outlook


    Considering the improving outlook, we maintain our Buy rating based on 1.1x FY24E Adj.BVPS with a target price of Rs. 24.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:35 pm
