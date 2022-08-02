Buy Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 24: Geojit

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Geojit's research report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. (USFL) serves over 66 lakh customers through 575 branches and 16,664 employees. USFL is spread across 248 districts of 24 states in India with gross loan book size of Rs.19,409cr and a deposit base of Rs.18,449cr.

Outlook

Considering the improving outlook, we maintain our Buy rating based on 1.1x FY24E Adj.BVPS with a target price of Rs. 24.

