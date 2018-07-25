App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with target of Rs 445-465: Aditya Agarwala

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 390-394 for the target of Rs 445-465, keeping a stop loss below Rs 360.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aditya Agarwala

YES Securities

On the weekly chart, Ujjivan Financial Services is on the verge of a breakout from a Cup and Handle pattern neckline placed at Rs 421.

A breakout above Rs 421 with healthy volumes can resume the uptrend taking it to levels of Rs 445-465. On the daily chart, it has broken out from a Triangle pattern affirming bullishness dominant in the stock.

Moreover, RSI turned upwards after taking support at the lower end of the bull zone i.e. 40 level suggesting higher levels in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 390-394 for the target of Rs 445-465, keeping a stop loss below Rs 360.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:13 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

