Buy UGRO Capital; target of Rs 361: Ajcon Global

Ajcon Global's report on UGRO Capital

We had initiated coverage on "UGRO Capital Limited" on October 2021 at INR 131.30 with a target price of INR 175.5 which was achieved and later got revised from time to time based on the quarterly & yearly performance of the Company, the last was based on quarterly & yearly results for FY 23 with the price target of INR 289.00 per share which was achieved on 07.08.2023. We continue our coverage on the Company post its Q1FY24 result and revise our price target to INR 361.75 per share and hereby present the updated research report.

Outlook

We recommend a "Buy" with a target price of INR 361.75 (P/BV multiple of 2.50 x at Q1FY24 Book Value of INR 144.7 (post QIP and Preferential issue). We believe the Company deserves a premium in valuation due to the following factors.

