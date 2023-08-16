English
    Buy UGRO Capital; target of Rs 361: Ajcon Global

    Ajcon Global is bullish on UGRO Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 361 in its research report dated August 14, 2023.

    August 16, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
    Ajcon Global's report on UGRO Capital

    We had initiated coverage on "UGRO Capital Limited" on October 2021 at INR 131.30 with a target price of INR 175.5 which was achieved and later got revised from time to time based on the quarterly & yearly performance of the Company, the last was based on quarterly & yearly results for FY 23 with the price target of INR 289.00 per share which was achieved on 07.08.2023. We continue our coverage on the Company post its Q1FY24 result and revise our price target to INR 361.75 per share and hereby present the updated research report.

    Outlook

    We recommend a "Buy" with a target price of INR 361.75 (P/BV multiple of 2.50 x at Q1FY24 Book Value of INR 144.7 (post QIP and Preferential issue). We believe the Company deserves a premium in valuation due to the following factors.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    UGRO Capital - 16 -08 - 2023 - aj

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:29 pm

