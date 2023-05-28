Buy UGRO Capital; target of Rs 289: Ajcon Global

Buy

Ajcon Global's report on UGRO Capital

UGRO Capital Limited is a DataTech NBFC and has pioneered the "Lending as a Service" (LaaS) model in India ( building India's largest Co‐Lending platform).. UGRO Capital’s mission is ‘Solve the Unsolved’ – Small Business Credit Need with its omnichannel distribution model combining physical and digital journey of the customer. The Company envisions to spearhead India’s transition of MSME lending market to the new age of on‐tap financing.. Company’s prowess of Data Analytics and strong Technology architecture allows for customized sourcing platforms for each sourcing channel. GRO Plus module which has uberized intermediated sourcing, GRO Chain, a supply chain financing platform with automated end to end approval and flow of invoices, GRO Xstream platform for colending, an upstream and downstream integration with fintechs and liability providers and GRO X application to deliver embedded financing option to MSMEs. The credit scoring model GRO Score (3.0) a statistical framework using AI / ML driven statistical model to risk rank customers is revolutionizing the MSME credit by providing on‐tap financing like consumer financing in India. The Company is backed by marquee institutional investors (raised Rs. 900+ Cr of equity capital in 2018 and Rs. 340 Crore in 2023) .. The Company has efficiently leveraged the co‐lending partnerships, with off‐book AUM at 40% in FY23.. The Company has 46,000+ active borrowers, 1,700+ Employees, 98 branches, partnerships with 66 lenders and 10 Co‐ lending partners. Assets under management (AUM) has grown to Rs. 6,081 Crore in FY23 from Rs. 1,317 Crore in FY21 and expected AUM of ~Rs. 10,000 Crore for FY24 with RoA of ~3.1 % for FY24 and RoE.

Outlook

We had initiated coverage on "UGRO Capital Limited" on October 2021 at Rs. 131.30 with a target price of Rs. 175.5 which was achieved and later got revised from time to time based on the quarterly performance of the Company. We continue our coverage on the Company post its Q4FY23 and FY23 results and revise our price target to Rs. 289 per share and hereby present the updated research report.

