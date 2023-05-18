English
    Buy UGRO Capital; target of Rs 280: Ajcon Global

    Ajcon Global is bullish on UGRO Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated February 14, 2023.

    May 18, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
    Ajcon Global's report on UGRO Capital

    Ajcon initiated coverage on "UGRO Capital Limited" on October 2021 at Rs. 131.30 with a target price of Rs. 175.5 which got revised from time to time based on the quarterly performance of the Company. Ajcon continue their coverage on the Company post its Q3FY23 results and revise our price target to Rs. 280 per share.    The Company's AUM witnessed a YoY growth of 97 percent and QoQ growth of 16 percent to touch Rs. 5,095 Crore in Q3FY23 as against Rs. 4,375 Crore in Q2FY23. Net Total Income grew by 24 percent on QoQ basis and by 131 percent on YoY basis to Rs. 108 Crore in Q3FY23 (Rs. 46.8 Crore in Q3FY22) as against Rs. 86.8 Crore in Q2FY23. In 9MFY23, Net Total Income grew by stood at Rs. 263.7 Crore (up 144% compared H1FY22).

    Outlook

    At CMP of Rs. 151.45 the stock is valued at a P/BV of 1.08x (Book Value per share as on 9MFY23 ‐ Rs. 139.78). We recommend a "Buy" with a target price of Rs. 280 (P/BV multiple of 2x at 9MFY23 Book Value).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Ajcon Global #Buy #Recommendations #Ugro Capital
    first published: May 18, 2023 11:47 am