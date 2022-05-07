Buy TVS Motors; target of Rs 768: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on TVS Motors
TVS Motors reported a good set of numbers despite a slight decline in volumes in Q4 FY22. The TVS iQube ramp-up is on track. Margins improved on stringent cost-controls, price hikes and better off-take of premium 2Ws. As economic activity returns to normal post the 3rd wave, we expect strong volume growth.
Outlook
Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to a Buy with a TP of Rs768 (22x FY24e).
