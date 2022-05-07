English
    Buy TVS Motors; target of Rs 768: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on TVS Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 768 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on TVS Motors


    TVS Motors reported a good set of numbers despite a slight decline in volumes in Q4 FY22. The TVS iQube ramp-up is on track. Margins improved on stringent cost-controls, price hikes and better off-take of premium 2Ws. As economic activity returns to normal post the 3rd wave, we expect strong volume growth.


    Outlook


    Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to a Buy with a TP of Rs768 (22x FY24e).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #TVS Motors
    first published: May 7, 2022 09:37 am
