Buy TVS Motors; target of Rs 730: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on TVS Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated July 16, 2021.

July 16, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST
Emkay Global Financial's report on TVS Motors


TVSL management has highlighted the company’s increased focus on electric vehicles (EVs) with a strong product pipeline and a Rs10bn investment plan over the next two years (management interview). EV launches are targeted at segments such as premium scooters, high-performance sporty motorcycles, commuter space, delivery market and three-wheelers. Creon electric scooter is expected to be launched by Mar’22. The model is likely to have advanced connectivity features, multiple driving modes, regenerative braking, parking assistant, anti-theft security, GPS navigation and geo-fencing. We build in robust revenue/earnings CAGRs of 17%/39% over FY21-24E.


Outlook


We recommend Buy with a TP of Rs730, based on 25x FY23E EPS and value of TVS Credit Services at Rs25/share .


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #TVS Motors
first published: Jul 16, 2021 01:25 pm

