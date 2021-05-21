Buy TVS Motors target of Rs 658: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motors

TVSL reported healthy beat to our EBITDA/PAT estimates by 12.4%/20%. We were surprised with QoQ gross margins expansion by 80bp at 24.7% (PLe 23%) as cost control (100bp) and price hikes offset RM impact. We expect near term volume challenges withstanding due to lockdown, while double digit EBITDA performance to sustain backed by further cost reduction efforts and price increase (April price hike of 1.6%). Further sharp improvement in Indonesia subs profitability with PBT of USD3m (v/s PBT loss of USD5.8m) and balance sheet turning net cash are key upgrade catalysts. Further management reiterated aggressive new launches both in India and overseas should help drive continued market share gains.

Outlook

Hence we raise FY22/23 EPS by 35.1%/26.5% to factor in better realizations and cost control benefits. We upgrade the stock to BUY (from Sell) with revised SoTP based price target of Rs658 (earlier Rs470) at 23x Mar-23 core EPS (v/s 20x earlier at 10% discount to 10 year LPA) and Rs46 for NBFC.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More