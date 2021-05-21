MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy TVS Motors target of Rs 658: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on TVS Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 658 in its research report dated April 27, 2021.

Broker Research
May 21, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motors


TVSL reported healthy beat to our EBITDA/PAT estimates by 12.4%/20%. We were surprised with QoQ gross margins expansion by 80bp at 24.7% (PLe 23%) as cost control (100bp) and price hikes offset RM impact. We expect near term volume challenges withstanding due to lockdown, while double digit EBITDA performance to sustain backed by further cost reduction efforts and price increase (April price hike of 1.6%). Further sharp improvement in Indonesia subs profitability with PBT of USD3m (v/s PBT loss of USD5.8m) and balance sheet turning net cash are key upgrade catalysts. Further management reiterated aggressive new launches both in India and overseas should help drive continued market share gains.



Outlook


Hence we raise FY22/23 EPS by 35.1%/26.5% to factor in better realizations and cost control benefits. We upgrade the stock to BUY (from Sell) with revised SoTP based price target of Rs658 (earlier Rs470) at 23x Mar-23 core EPS (v/s 20x earlier at 10% discount to 10 year LPA) and Rs46 for NBFC.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #TVS Motors
first published: May 21, 2021 01:09 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.