Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TVS Motors; target of Rs 470: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on TVS Motors


TVS Motors Limited’s (TVSM) Q2FY2021 results were higher than our as well as consensus estimates, driven by better-than-expected margin performance. TVSM is witnessing strong recovery in domestic demand with retail sales turning positive in the initial festive days. Export demand has picked up strongly with strong double-digit growth reported in September 2020. Margins improvement is expected to sustain given cost control measures and operating leverage. TVSM is expected to remain the fastest growing two-wheeler (2W) company with strong 20% earnings CAGR over FY2020-FY2023.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 470.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TVS Motors

