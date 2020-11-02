Buy TVS Motors; target of Rs 470: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on TVS Motors

TVS Motors Limited’s (TVSM) Q2FY2021 results were higher than our as well as consensus estimates, driven by better-than-expected margin performance. TVSM is witnessing strong recovery in domestic demand with retail sales turning positive in the initial festive days. Export demand has picked up strongly with strong double-digit growth reported in September 2020. Margins improvement is expected to sustain given cost control measures and operating leverage. TVSM is expected to remain the fastest growing two-wheeler (2W) company with strong 20% earnings CAGR over FY2020-FY2023.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 470.

