Buy TVS Motor; target of Rs 782: Bonanza

Bonanza is bullish on TVS Motor has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 782 in its research report dated April 05, 2018.
Bonanza's research report on TVS Motor
Recently, the stock price of TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVS Motor) corrected by ~22% from 52-week high of Rs.795 despite reporting good set of numbers in the recent quarters. TVS Motor is the 4th largest 2-wheeler manufacturer with a strong presence in the scooter segment. Its scooter segment has surpassed the growth of the motorcycles segment over the past couple of years and currently contributes 30% to the total 2-wheeler volume.
OutlookWe expect, cumulatively the premium segment will form about 3% of overall revenues in FY19E. With successful new launches and continued success of Jupiter, Apache and Victor brands, we expect TVS Motor will clock double digit volume CAGR over FY18-20E period as against industry growth rate of 8-10%.
