Apr 05, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TVS Motor; target of Rs 782: Bonanza

Bonanza is bullish on TVS Motor has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 782 in its research report dated April 05, 2018.

Bonanza's research report on TVS Motor


Recently, the stock price of TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVS Motor) corrected by ~22% from 52-week high of Rs.795 despite reporting good set of numbers in the recent quarters. TVS Motor is the 4th largest 2-wheeler manufacturer with a strong presence in the scooter segment. Its scooter segment has surpassed the growth of the motorcycles segment over the past couple of years and currently contributes 30% to the total 2-wheeler volume.

Outlook

We expect, cumulatively the premium segment will form about 3% of overall revenues in FY19E. With successful new launches and continued success of Jupiter, Apache and Victor brands, we expect TVS Motor will clock double digit volume CAGR over FY18-20E period as against industry growth rate of 8-10%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

