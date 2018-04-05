Buy TVS Motor; target of Rs 782: Bonanza

Bonanza's research report on TVS Motor

Recently, the stock price of TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVS Motor) corrected by ~22% from 52-week high of Rs.795 despite reporting good set of numbers in the recent quarters. TVS Motor is the 4th largest 2-wheeler manufacturer with a strong presence in the scooter segment. Its scooter segment has surpassed the growth of the motorcycles segment over the past couple of years and currently contributes 30% to the total 2-wheeler volume.

Outlook

We expect, cumulatively the premium segment will form about 3% of overall revenues in FY19E. With successful new launches and continued success of Jupiter, Apache and Victor brands, we expect TVS Motor will clock double digit volume CAGR over FY18-20E period as against industry growth rate of 8-10%.

