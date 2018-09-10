App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TVS Motor Company with 16% return potential: Vikas Jain

Long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 685 with a stoploss of Rs 545.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Vikas Jain

Reliance Securities

TVS Motor Company reversed after taking support of its 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement level of prior up-move (Rs 179-793) and given breakout from intermediate falling trend line thereafter.

Due to recent recovery in the stock, the key technical indicators on the weekly scale reversed from their lower levels and given positive cross-over.

As per the current weekly set-up, we believe that the stock is on a verge of turnaround and will recover prior damages.

Thus long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 685 with a stoploss of Rs 545.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 09:50 am

