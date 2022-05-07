English
    Buy TVS Motor Company: target of Rs 803: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motor Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 803 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on TVS Motor Company


    TVS Motor’s (TVSM’s) Q4FY2022 results were broadly in-line with expectations, while keeping EBITDA margin above 10%. Earnings growth is expected to witness robust 33.4% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, led by 15.5% revenue growth and a 100-bps expansion in EBITDA margin, with ROE to sustain over 20%. Aggressive product launches, foray into new markets, and investments in newer and cleaner technologies with profitable growth would be the company’s key growth drivers. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E multiple of 18.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.9x its FY2024E estimates.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 803.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 7, 2022 12:57 pm
