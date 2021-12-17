MARKET NEWS

Buy TVS Motor Company: target of Rs 803: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motor Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 803 in its research report dated December 15, 2021.

December 17, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on TVS Motor Company


TVS Motor (TVSM) and BMW Motorrad (BMW) have deepened their relationship and extended partnership to jointly develop new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles. The scope of new arrangement includes product development for both companies, which will be retailed globally. TVSM’s earnings growth are expected to grow at robust 51.9% CAGR during FY21-23E, led by a 22% revenue growth and a 170 bps expansion in EBITDA margin, with ROE to remain sustainable over 20%.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy onTVSM with an unchanged price target of Rs. 803. The stock trades below historical average at a P/E multiple of 22.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.5x its FY2023 estimates.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TVS Motor Company
first published: Dec 17, 2021 02:05 pm

