    Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 770: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on TVS Motor Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on TVS Motor Company


    Q4FY22 EBITDA rose 4% yoy to Rs5.6bn, but was below our estimate of Rs6.1bn due to lower-than-expected gross margin. Revenues grew by 4% to Rs55.3bn, broadly in line with estimates. We retain our view of a turnaround in the domestic 2W industry in FY23E, with growth of 11%, and TVSL should gain share owing to its lower exposure to entry-level motorcycles. Our channel checks indicate that Q1FY23 volumes should see support from festive/marriage season demand and a recovery in student demand. Led by a recovery in domestic 2W volumes (14% CAGR), we expect a 13% CAGR in total volumes over FY22-24E. TVSL is aggressively focusing on the EV space, with multiple launches lined up in 2Ws/3Ws in the next two years, R&D collaboration with BMW and investment in electric bike maker Ultraviolette.


    Outlook


    We build in revenue/earnings CAGRs of 15%/27% for FY22-24E. Retain Buy with a TP of Rs770 (Rs740 earlier), based on 23x Jun’24E EPS (Mar’24E earlier) and the value of TVS credit services at Rs27/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #TVS Motor Company
    first published: May 7, 2022 09:37 am
