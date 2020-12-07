PlusFinancial Times
Buy TVS Motor Company: Target Of Rs 570 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motor Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated December 04, 2020.

Dec 7, 2020 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on TVS Motor Company


We maintain our Buy rating on TVS Motors (TVSM) with a revised PT of Rs. 570, factoring long-term P/E multiple on FY2023E earnings. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock. TVSM is expected to benefit from the sharp recovery in domestic two-wheeler demand in FY2022E, driven by strong rural sentiments and increased preference for personal transport. Moreover, TVSM’s strong foothold in export markets is likely to keep robust overall sales going forward. We expect TVSM’s earnings to grow strongly by 108.2% and 24.5% in FY2022E and FY2023E, respectively, driven by 19.6% sales CAGR (FY2021E-FY2023E) and 190 bps improvement in EBITDA margin. The stock is attractively valued at P/E multiple of 22.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.6x its FY2023 estimates.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 570, giving an upside of further 15% from current levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TVS Motor Company
first published: Dec 7, 2020 02:00 pm

