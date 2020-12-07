Buy TVS Motor Company: Target Of Rs 570 : Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research repor on TVS Motor Company

We maintain our Buy rating on TVS Motors (TVSM) with a revised PT of Rs. 570, factoring long-term P/E multiple on FY2023E earnings. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock. TVSM is expected to benefit from the sharp recovery in domestic two-wheeler demand in FY2022E, driven by strong rural sentiments and increased preference for personal transport. Moreover, TVSM’s strong foothold in export markets is likely to keep robust overall sales going forward. We expect TVSM’s earnings to grow strongly by 108.2% and 24.5% in FY2022E and FY2023E, respectively, driven by 19.6% sales CAGR (FY2021E-FY2023E) and 190 bps improvement in EBITDA margin. The stock is attractively valued at P/E multiple of 22.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.6x its FY2023 estimates.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 570, giving an upside of further 15% from current levels.

