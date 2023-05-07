English
    Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 1303: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motor Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1303 in its research report dated May 05, 2023.

    May 07, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on TVS Motor Company

    TVSM continues to sustain EBITDA margin above 10% and hopes for further expansion in the medium term. Aggressive product launches, foray into new markets and investments in newer and cleaner technologies with profitable growth would be key growth drivers. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 25.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x its FY2025E estimates.

    We reiterate a Buy on the stock with a PT of Rs. 1,303 in expectation of 24.5% earning CAGR over FY23-25E, successful entry in electric 3-wheeler space, introduction of EVs in export market and recovery in export volumes in medium term.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 7, 2023 11:22 am