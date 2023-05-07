Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 1303: Sharekhan

Buy

TVSM continues to sustain EBITDA margin above 10% and hopes for further expansion in the medium term. Aggressive product launches, foray into new markets and investments in newer and cleaner technologies with profitable growth would be key growth drivers. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 25.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x its FY2025E estimates.

Outlook

We reiterate a Buy on the stock with a PT of Rs. 1,303 in expectation of 24.5% earning CAGR over FY23-25E, successful entry in electric 3-wheeler space, introduction of EVs in export market and recovery in export volumes in medium term.

