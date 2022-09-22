English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 1 Day to go |Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 1254: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motor Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1254 in its research report dated September 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 22, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on TVS Motor Company


    Aggressive product launches, foray into new markets and investments in newer and cleaner technologies with profitable growth would be key growth drivers for TVS Motor (TVSM). New launches and investments in branding would boost TVSM’s market share in India and global markets. Its EV products are doing well and is likely to grow robustly, led by increasing penetration and aggressive launches planned in EV segment over the next 8-12 quarters. Earnings growth is expected to clock a robust 48.5% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, led by 19% revenue growth and a 220-bps expansion in EBITDA margin, with RoE to sustain at over 25%. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 24.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.4x its FY2024E estimates.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on TVSM with a revised price target of Rs. 1,254, by rolling forward target multiple to September 2024E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 15:29 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 1,070.80, up Rs 3.05, or 0.29 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,086.10 and an intraday low of Rs 1,061.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 93,678 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 78,259 shares, an increase of 19.70 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.40 percent or Rs 15.20 at Rs 1,067.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,094.65 and 52-week low Rs 513.00 on 21 September, 2022 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 2.18 percent below its 52-week high and 108.73 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 50,872.33 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TVS Motor Company - 220922 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TVS Motor Company
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 03:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.