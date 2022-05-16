English
    Buy TV Today Network; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on TV Today Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network


    TV Today Network (TV Today) is leading news company engaged in broadcasting operations. Part of the India Today Group, the company operates mainly in three segments—digital, television and radio broadcasting. It has consistently maintained its leadership in Hindi new segment across the last two decades.


    Outlook


    We upgrade from HOLD to BUY post sharp decline of 33% in last month. We believe that with stable double digit growth, healthy return ratio and operating leverage, current valuations (at 7.4x FY24 P/E) provide a margin of safety. We value TV Today at Rs 375 i.e. 10x FY24E P/E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 16, 2022 04:44 pm
