you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TV Today Network; target of Rs 370: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TV Today Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network


TV Today reported strong numbers for the quarter on account of tailwinds related to elections. Reported standalone revenue came in at Rs 245.2 crore while comparable standalone revenues (ex-print) came in at Rs 239.5 crore, up 32% YoY aided by TV broadcasting revenues, which grew 31% YoY to Rs 207.7 crore vs. our estimate of 16% YoY growth. Digital revenues declined 5% YoY to Rs 27.4 crore while FM revenues grew 10%YoY to Rs 4.2 crore. EBITDA grew 17.1% YoY to Rs 74.4 crore, better than our estimates. EBITDA growth was lower vis-à-vis revenue growth on higher production cost and employee expenses, which grew 26.6% and 67.3% YoY, respectively.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370/share valuing at 12x FY21E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 13, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TV Today Network

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.