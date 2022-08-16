Buy TV Today Network; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network

TV Today Network (TV Today) is a leading news company engaged in broadcasting operations. Part of the India Today Group, the company operates mainly in three segments—digital, television and radio broadcasting • It has consistently maintained its leadership in the Hindi new segment across the last two decades.

Outlook

We maintain BUY as we believe that with stable double digit growth, healthy return ratio and current valuations provides a margin of safety. Any announcement of cash utilisation like dividend/digital asset acquisition (which company is contemplating) will also be a key trigger. We value TV Today at Rs 350 i.e. 10x FY24E P/E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TV Today Network ( - 140822 - ic