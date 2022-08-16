English
    Buy TV Today Network; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on TV Today Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network


    TV Today Network (TV Today) is a leading news company engaged in broadcasting operations. Part of the India Today Group, the company operates mainly in three segments—digital, television and radio broadcasting • It has consistently maintained its leadership in the Hindi new segment across the last two decades.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY as we believe that with stable double digit growth, healthy return ratio and current valuations provides a margin of safety. Any announcement of cash utilisation like dividend/digital asset acquisition (which company is contemplating) will also be a key trigger. We value TV Today at Rs 350 i.e. 10x FY24E P/E.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TV Today Network ( - 140822 - ic

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:54 pm
