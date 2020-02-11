App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TV Today Network; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TV Today Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network


TV Today reported a muted set of numbers on the profitability front for Q3FY20 owing to higher production cost & other expenses. Operating revenue came in at Rs 222.4 crore, up 7.9% YoY with TV broadcasting revenue at Rs 179.8 crore (5.4% YoY growth) driven by Maharashtra and Haryana state election tailwinds. Radio revenue declined 33.7% YoY and came in at Rs 4.7 crore due to a challenging macroeconomic scenario. Digital revenue registered robust growth of 42.7% YoY and came in at Rs 29.5 crore. EBITDA was at Rs 60.8 crore, flattish YoY as higher revenues were offset by increased production and other expenses. EBITDA margin came in at 27.3%, 194 bps lower YoY. Consequently, PAT was at Rs 37.5 crore, decline of 1.4% YoY, due to muted EBITDA.



Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating with revised target price of Rs 300/share, valuing it at 10x FY21 earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TV Today Network

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.