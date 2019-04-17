Buy TV 18 Broadcast; target of Rs 43: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on TV 18 Broadcast

TV18 reported its Q4 FY19 results with a consolidated net revenue of INR 11,815 Mn, a decline of 20% qoq. EBITDA stood at INR 517 Mn in Q4FY19 . EBITDA Margins were reported at 4.37% in Q4 FY19 vs a margin of 7.78% in Q3 FY19. EBIT came in at INR 173 Mn. Net Profit for Q4 was reported at INR 282 Mn. EPS for the quarter stood at INR 0.16 vs INR 0.02 in the previous quarter.

Outlook

We maintain a BUY rating on the stock and assign EV/EBIDTA multiple of 18x to it’s FY21 EBIDTA of INR 4784 Mn to arrive at a target price of INR 43.