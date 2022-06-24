English
    Buy Tube Investments; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tube Investments has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated June 23, 2022.

    June 24, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tube Investments


    Tube Investments (TIINDIA) is a flagship company of the Murugappa group. It has a diversified range of products under its three verticals – engineering (57% of S/A FY22 revenue), metal forming products (19%), bicycles (15%) and others (9%). It is the market leader in manufacturing precision steel tubes under engineering vertical with ~60% market share in telescopic front fork suspension; it is a significant player in car door frames and the largest player in fragmented industrial chains segment (35% market share) under metal forming vertical. It is also the second largest player in bicycle business.



    Outlook


    We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a TP of ~INR1,900.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tube Investments
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 03:28 pm
