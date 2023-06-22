Buy Tube Investments of India; target of Rs 3560: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tube Investments of India

We met with the senior management team of Tube Investments (TIINDIA) to get an update on the company’s core businesses and TI-2 strategy. It expects a good recovery in the Engineering business in terms of revenue and margins. The Metal Formed business is expected to grow 10%, assuming no material recovery in the Railway business. EV businesses are moving from the investment phase to the commercialization phase in FY24. Here are the key highlights from the meet: Engineering business to grow in double digits, with scope of margin expansion: The Engineering business is expected to grow in double digits over the next 2-3 years, driven by a recovery in the 2W segment and exports and a ramp-up in large diameter tubes. In FY23, the company saw good growth in 1HFY23, whereas 2HFY23 was affected by the pass-through of commodity cost decline and the impact of destocking on exports. In large diameter tubes, TIINDIA is expanding its capacity by 50%, which would be operational by FY24 end. It targets to improve PBIT margin through lean manufacturing initiatives and operating leverage.

Outlook

The stock trades at 40x/32.7x FY24E/FY25E consol. EPS. We maintain our BUY rating and a TP of ~INR3,560 (premised on Jun'25E SOTP, based on 35x for the standalone business, valuing listed subsidiaries at 20% HoldCo discount and ~INR280 for two EV businesses).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tube Investments of India - 22 -06 - 2023 - moti