Buy Tube Investments of India; target of Rs 3300: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tube Investments of India

TII’s 4QFY23 performance was negatively impacted by low revenues across all businesses. This was partially due to the pass-through of deflationary RM costs and a decrease in operating deleverage, which had an adverse effect on margins. Underlying recovery in the auto volumes and exports are expected to drive revenue and margins. The launch of e3W is currently in progress, starting with the Southern states. Additionally, e-CVs are already being sold and the development of etractors is currently underway.



Outlook

We have lowered our FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS estimates by 3%/2.5%, adversely impacted by a 6% cut each in S/A EBIT, due to lowering of revenue growth in key businesses. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,300 (Mar-25E SOTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tube Investments of India - 17 -05 - 2023 - moti