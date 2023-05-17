English
    Buy Tube Investments of India; target of Rs 3300: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tube Investments of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3300 in its research report dated May 16, 2023.

    May 17, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST
    Buy

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tube Investments of India

    TII’s 4QFY23 performance was negatively impacted by low revenues across all businesses. This was partially due to the pass-through of deflationary RM costs and a decrease in operating deleverage, which had an adverse effect on margins. Underlying recovery in the auto volumes and exports are expected to drive revenue and margins. The launch of e3W is currently in progress, starting with the Southern states. Additionally, e-CVs are already being sold and the development of etractors is currently underway.


    Outlook

    We have lowered our FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS estimates by 3%/2.5%, adversely impacted by a 6% cut each in S/A EBIT, due to lowering of revenue growth in key businesses. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,300 (Mar-25E SOTP).

