 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tube Investments of India; target of Rs 3250: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Nov 11, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tube Investments of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3250 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tube Investments of India

TIINDIA’s 2QFY23 performance was driven by benefit of cost pass-through and currency-related benefits, despite lower revenue. The traction in revenue is expected to continue, led by a recovery in underlying Auto volumes, though exports may be subdued in the near term. Its EV program is on track, with e-3W and e-HCV bookings starting from Dec’22. We have raised our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 4%/1% to reflect the benefit of lower commodity prices and a favorable INR.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,250 (Dec’24E SoTP-based).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tube Investments of India - 08-11-2022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tube Investments of India
first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:50 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.