Buy Tube Investments of India; target of Rs 2380: Motilal Oswal

Performance in 1QFY23 was driven by strong revenue growth, particularly in the Engineering business. Traction in revenue is expected to continue, driven by a recovery in underlying Auto volumes, traction in Railways, and continued ramp-up in exports. It will invest INR10b (INR2.5b each) in four segments (excluding 2Ws) for taking EVs to the market. We have maintained our FY23/FY24 estimates and our Buy rating with a TP of INR2,380 (Sep’24E SoTP based).



We maintain a BUY rating and a TP of ~INR2,380 (premised on Sep'24E SOTP, based on 30x for the standalone business and valuing listed subsidiaries at 20% HoldCo discount).

