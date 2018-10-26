App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 7100: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on TTK Prestige has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7100 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on TTK Prestige


TTK Prestige (TTK) reported another steady quarter with revenue/EBITDA/adj. net incomegrowth of 7%/6%/10% YoY despite a) Kerala floods (INR 150mn impact on sales) and b)high base (GST restocking). The company hopes to sustain the current growth momentumwith a 14% EBITDA margin trajectory on the back of distribution expansion (deeper ruralpenetration) and product expansion (cleaning solutions, water purifiers, etc.). We appreciatethe improved growth momentum (especially cookers led by the Ujjwala scheme); the recentcorrection in the stock provides an attractive price point for entry/addition, in our view.


Outlook


Weintroduce FY21 forecasts and roll forward with an SOTP-based Sep’19 TP of INR 7100 andupgrade TTK to BUY. Lower-than-expected growth/margins are keys risk to our call.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #TTK Prestige

