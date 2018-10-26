Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 7100: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige (TTK) reported another steady quarter with revenue/EBITDA/adj. net incomegrowth of 7%/6%/10% YoY despite a) Kerala floods (INR 150mn impact on sales) and b)high base (GST restocking). The company hopes to sustain the current growth momentumwith a 14% EBITDA margin trajectory on the back of distribution expansion (deeper ruralpenetration) and product expansion (cleaning solutions, water purifiers, etc.). We appreciatethe improved growth momentum (especially cookers led by the Ujjwala scheme); the recentcorrection in the stock provides an attractive price point for entry/addition, in our view.

Outlook

Weintroduce FY21 forecasts and roll forward with an SOTP-based Sep’19 TP of INR 7100 andupgrade TTK to BUY. Lower-than-expected growth/margins are keys risk to our call.

