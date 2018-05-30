App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 6500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TTK Prestige recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6500 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige


Revenues for Q4FY18 grew 11.6% YoY to Rs 443.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 431.1 crore). Domestic sales grew 14.5% YoY to Rs 426 crore while exports continued their subdued performance registering de-growth of 6% YoY to Rs 10.01 crore EBITDA margins for the quarter expanded 109 bps YoY to 13.6% (I-direct estimate: 13.0%) on the back of an enhanced product mix and positive operating leverage. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA increased 21.4% YoY to Rs 60.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 56.0 crore) Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 37.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 35.9 crore) vs. Rs 55.4 crore in Q4FY17. PAT looks optically lower on account of tax write-back of Rs 16.2 crore and extraordinary income (Rs 4.1 crore) in Q4FY17. Adjusting for the same, PAT growth came in at 36.5% YoY.


Outlook


With a healthy product launch pipeline (100 new SKUs) in FY19E, prospects of normal monsoon and enhanced focus in non-urban markets, we expect revenue growth momentum to remain intact, going forward. We expect revenues to grow at 14% CAGR in FY18-20E. Despite a sharp rise in aluminium prices (up 20% YoY), TTK was able to expand its EBITDA margins (up 90 bps YoY to 13.2%) in FY18, on the back of a favourable product mix and taking price hikes without a significant lag. Going forward, we expect EBITDA margins to expand 100 bps to 14.2% in FY18-20E. The recent stock price correction (~25% since our last update), also lends us comfort. Hence, we upgrade the stock to BUY and assign a target price of Rs 6500 (35x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 30, 2018 05:02 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TTK Prestige

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

