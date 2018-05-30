Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 6500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige

Revenues for Q4FY18 grew 11.6% YoY to Rs 443.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 431.1 crore). Domestic sales grew 14.5% YoY to Rs 426 crore while exports continued their subdued performance registering de-growth of 6% YoY to Rs 10.01 crore EBITDA margins for the quarter expanded 109 bps YoY to 13.6% (I-direct estimate: 13.0%) on the back of an enhanced product mix and positive operating leverage. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA increased 21.4% YoY to Rs 60.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 56.0 crore) Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 37.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 35.9 crore) vs. Rs 55.4 crore in Q4FY17. PAT looks optically lower on account of tax write-back of Rs 16.2 crore and extraordinary income (Rs 4.1 crore) in Q4FY17. Adjusting for the same, PAT growth came in at 36.5% YoY.

Outlook

With a healthy product launch pipeline (100 new SKUs) in FY19E, prospects of normal monsoon and enhanced focus in non-urban markets, we expect revenue growth momentum to remain intact, going forward. We expect revenues to grow at 14% CAGR in FY18-20E. Despite a sharp rise in aluminium prices (up 20% YoY), TTK was able to expand its EBITDA margins (up 90 bps YoY to 13.2%) in FY18, on the back of a favourable product mix and taking price hikes without a significant lag. Going forward, we expect EBITDA margins to expand 100 bps to 14.2% in FY18-20E. The recent stock price correction (~25% since our last update), also lends us comfort. Hence, we upgrade the stock to BUY and assign a target price of Rs 6500 (35x FY20E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.