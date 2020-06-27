App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 6300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TTK Prestige recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6300 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige


TTK Prestige reported weak results due to Covid-19 disruptions impacting primary billing in the second half of March. Revenue de-grew 13.8% YoY to Rs 383.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 397.6 crore). The company lost sales worth Rs 70.0 crore due to inability to dispatch orders. Gross margins for the quarter improved 150 bps YoY to 43.6% on account of benign RM prices. However, unabsorbed fixed expenses and higher marketing spends, led to EBITDA margin contraction of 530 bps YoY to 9.2%, with absolute EBITDA declining 45.2% YoY to Rs 35.2 crore. PAT fell 52.4% YoY to Rs 20.9 crore. The management commentary on the outlook was upbeat with a surge in demand visible for kitchen appliances, post relaxations in lockdowns.



Outlook


TTK continues to be virtually debt free and has substantial free cash worth Rs 365.0 crore. With earnings in the short-term expected to be negatively impacted, the company, through its strong promoter pedigree and brand patronage, is expected to tide over the current situation better than smaller peers. We build in revenue, earnings CAGR of 6%, 13%, respectively, in FY20-22E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 6300 (37.0x FY22E EPS).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Read More
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TTK Prestige

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.