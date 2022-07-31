English
    Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 1130: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on TTK Prestige has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1130 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige


    TTK Prestige is India’s leading player in kitchen solutions and has been successful in transforming itself from a company manufacturing pressure cookers to having an entire gamut of home and kitchen appliances. It continues to be market leader in the cooker segment and has material share in other appliance and cookware categories • Company over years has maintained its balance sheet strength with strong cash reserves (~Rs 400+ crore) and healthy RoIC of 35%+.



    Outlook


    Company’s ability to generate strong free cash flows and healthy ROIC, propel us to maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value TTK at Rs 1130 i.e. 40x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 01:50 pm
