Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige is India’s leading player in kitchen solutions and has been successful in transforming itself from a company manufacturing pressure cookers to having an entire gamut of home and kitchen appliances. It continues to be market leader in the cooker segment and has material share in other appliance and cookware categories • The company, over the years, has maintained its balance sheet strength with strong cash reserves (~Rs 400+ crore) and healthy RoIC of 35%+.

Outlook

The company’s ability to generate strong free cash flows and healthy ROIC, compel us to maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value TTK at Rs 1120 i.e. 40x FY24E EPS.

