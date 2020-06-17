App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 83: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 83 in its research report dated June 15, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Triveni Turbine


Triveni Turbine Ltd (TRIV) reported weak performance for the quarter led by 61% de-growth in the domestic segments. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, there were deferment of orders and lower than anticipated industrial capex, order inflow (OI) decreased by 24% YoY in 4Q led by de-growth in both domestic (down,32% YoY) and exports market (down 16% YoY). Thereby a subdued order backlog of Rs7bn (down 7% YoY) accumulated as on 4QFY20. Management indicated strong enquiry pipeline in the export market with renewable sector driving demand primarily from Biomass & Waste-to-Energy projects. On the domestic front, both renewable energy including sugar co-generation, Biomass IPP, waste-to-energy and process co-generation segments have strong enquiry pipeline.



Outlook


The company observed good traction in order inflows from Latin America, South East Asia, European region and Southern America in the export segment. Factoring current economic situation and given limited clarity, we have cut our revenue/PAT estimates for FY21E/22E by 12.8%/4.8% and 36%/30% respectively. The stock is currently trading at 29.9/19.5x FY21E/FY22E. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs83.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:18 am

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Triveni Turbine

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.