Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 83: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine Ltd (TRIV) reported weak performance for the quarter led by 61% de-growth in the domestic segments. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, there were deferment of orders and lower than anticipated industrial capex, order inflow (OI) decreased by 24% YoY in 4Q led by de-growth in both domestic (down,32% YoY) and exports market (down 16% YoY). Thereby a subdued order backlog of Rs7bn (down 7% YoY) accumulated as on 4QFY20. Management indicated strong enquiry pipeline in the export market with renewable sector driving demand primarily from Biomass & Waste-to-Energy projects. On the domestic front, both renewable energy including sugar co-generation, Biomass IPP, waste-to-energy and process co-generation segments have strong enquiry pipeline.

Outlook

The company observed good traction in order inflows from Latin America, South East Asia, European region and Southern America in the export segment. Factoring current economic situation and given limited clarity, we have cut our revenue/PAT estimates for FY21E/22E by 12.8%/4.8% and 36%/30% respectively. The stock is currently trading at 29.9/19.5x FY21E/FY22E. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs83.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

