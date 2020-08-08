Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 83: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine Ltd (TRIV) reported healthy quarterly performance based on several cost controlled initiatives and better revenue mix. Revenue declined by 23% YoY with de-growth in domestic/exports revenues by 23%/22% YoY respectively. Order Inflows decline by 33% YoY to Rs1.4bn due to deferred order conversion led by pandemic. Export market witnessed 53% decline in order inflows while domestic market witnessed a decline of 23%. Order backlog remained subdued at ~Rs6.8bn. Management indicated that during lockdown enquiry levels remained healthy both in domestic and exports market. For export markets, renewable sector observed robust enquiry levels primarily from European markets while renewable energy including sugar co-generation, Biomass IPP, waste-to-energy and process co-generation segments have strong enquiry pipeline for domestic market. Management expects 1HFY21E to report decline in revenue and order inflow owing to current economic situation and believes situation will start normalizing 2HFY21E onwards. Despite strong 1Q, we have maintained our estimates and would await for more clarity on order inflows.

Outlook

However, the company balance sheet remains healthy with a net cash balance of Rs3bn as on 1QFY21, thereby taking care of its liquidity needs in the short run. The stock is currently trading at 28.3x/18.5x FY21E/FY22E. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs83.



