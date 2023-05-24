Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 435: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine

Q4FY2023 and FY2023 performance was excellent on all parameters, driven by exports and the aftermarket segment. Order booking reported a record high of Rs. 466 crore (up 65% y-o-y), with export orders increasing by 172% y-o-y to Rs. 201 crore. Order book is at Rs. 1,328 crore (up 37% y-o-y). The company has robust enquiry pipeline in international markets, including the aftermarket segment. In the domestic segment, inquiries have slowed down in the private sector, but prospects are good from the distillery, sugar, food, and pharmaceuticals industries.



Outlook

Given strong revenue visibility, margin tailwinds in terms of increasing share of exports and aftermarket, and broadening of its market reach, we retain our Buy recommendation on Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) with a revised PT of Rs. 435.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Triveni Turbine - 22 -05 - 2023 - khan