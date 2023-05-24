English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 435: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine

    Q4FY2023 and FY2023 performance was excellent on all parameters, driven by exports and the aftermarket segment. Order booking reported a record high of Rs. 466 crore (up 65% y-o-y), with export orders increasing by 172% y-o-y to Rs. 201 crore. Order book is at Rs. 1,328 crore (up 37% y-o-y). The company has robust enquiry pipeline in international markets, including the aftermarket segment. In the domestic segment, inquiries have slowed down in the private sector, but prospects are good from the distillery, sugar, food, and pharmaceuticals industries.


    Outlook

    Given strong revenue visibility, margin tailwinds in terms of increasing share of exports and aftermarket, and broadening of its market reach, we retain our Buy recommendation on Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) with a revised PT of Rs. 435.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Triveni Turbine - 22 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Turbine
    first published: May 24, 2023 12:31 pm