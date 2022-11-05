Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 325: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine
Q2FY23 topline and bottomline were healthy. OPM lagged expectations due to higher other expenses. Order booking clocked a record high of Rs. 360 crore (up 18% y-o-y) with export orders more than doubling. Given a strong order book of Rs. 1,137 crore (up 37% y-o-y) and large enquiry pipeline, the company aims 35% revenue growth for the next couple of years. The company’s entry into new segments and new international markets for different applications such as API turbines 30-100 MW and focus on enhancing its offerings in after- market business bodes well for growth.
Outlook
Given strong revenue guidance and optimistic growth trajectory in terms of product and market expansion, we retain a Buy on Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) with a revised PT of Rs. 325.
