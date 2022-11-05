English
    Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 325: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 05, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine


    Q2FY23 topline and bottomline were healthy. OPM lagged expectations due to higher other expenses. Order booking clocked a record high of Rs. 360 crore (up 18% y-o-y) with export orders more than doubling. Given a strong order book of Rs. 1,137 crore (up 37% y-o-y) and large enquiry pipeline, the company aims 35% revenue growth for the next couple of years. The company’s entry into new segments and new international markets for different applications such as API turbines 30-100 MW and focus on enhancing its offerings in after- market business bodes well for growth.


    Outlook


    Given strong revenue guidance and optimistic growth trajectory in terms of product and market expansion, we retain a Buy on Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) with a revised PT of Rs. 325.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 5, 2022 01:52 pm