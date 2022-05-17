Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 273: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine (TRIV) reported healthy performance on account of better sales mix and execution ramp up. EBITDA Margins expanded ~390bps YoY despite commodity pressures owing to operating leverage and ramp up in after market revenues. Order inflows came in at Rs2.8bn (up 71% YoY) led by strong growth in domestic markets at Rs2.1bn while export OI grew by meager 2%. Order book remains strong at ~Rs9.7bn (1.1x TTM revenue), providing revenue visibility for FY23. Enquiry pipeline remains strong both domestic and exports from sectors such as food processing, cement, sugar, oil & gas, steel, etc. Going forward management expects margins to revert to ~20% levels as most of the contracts have factored in the prevailing commodity inflation maintaining its dominant market share. We believe, 1) company’s strong margin profile, 2) lean working capital, 3) healthy cash flows, balance sheet and 4) long term growth prospects (~diversification in new types of turbines) will support its valuations and future projections. Given strong enquiry pipeline, management`s focus on cost rationalization and improving operational efficiency, we expect company to generate revenue/PAT CAGR of 25%/29% from FY21 to FY24E.



Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 31.9x/25.5x FY23E/24E EPS. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs273 valuing at 40x FY24E EPS of Rs6.8

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

