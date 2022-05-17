English
    Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 273: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 273 in its research report date May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Triveni Turbine


    Triveni Turbine (TRIV) reported healthy performance on account of better sales mix and execution ramp up. EBITDA Margins expanded ~390bps YoY despite commodity pressures owing to operating leverage and ramp up in after market revenues. Order inflows came in at Rs2.8bn (up 71% YoY) led by strong growth in domestic markets at Rs2.1bn while export OI grew by meager 2%. Order book remains strong at ~Rs9.7bn (1.1x TTM revenue), providing revenue visibility for FY23. Enquiry pipeline remains strong both domestic and exports from sectors such as food processing, cement, sugar, oil & gas, steel, etc. Going forward management expects margins to revert to ~20% levels as most of the contracts have factored in the prevailing commodity inflation maintaining its dominant market share. We believe, 1) company’s strong margin profile, 2) lean working capital, 3) healthy cash flows, balance sheet and 4) long term growth prospects (~diversification in new types of turbines) will support its valuations and future projections. Given strong enquiry pipeline, management`s focus on cost rationalization and improving operational efficiency, we expect company to generate revenue/PAT CAGR of 25%/29% from FY21 to FY24E.



    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at 31.9x/25.5x FY23E/24E EPS. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs273 valuing at 40x FY24E EPS of Rs6.8

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 08:06 pm
