    Buy Triveni Turbine ; target of Rs 273: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 273 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Triveni Turbine


    Triveni Turbine (TRIV) reported healthy performance on account of better sales mix and execution ramp up. EBITDA Margins contracted ~64bps YoY owing to commodity pressures. Order inflows came in at Rs3.6bn (up 31% YoY) led by strong growth in domestic markets at Rs2.5bn while export OI grew by 44%. Order book remains strong at ~Rs10.7bn (1.2x TTM revenue), providing revenue visibility for FY23. Enquiry pipeline remains strong in both domestic and exports from sectors such as food processing, pharma, cement, sugar, oil & gas, steel, etc. Going forward, management expects margins to be in the region of ~20% and guided for 30‐35% FY23 revenue growth. We believe, 1) company’s strong margin profile, 2) lean working capital, 3) healthy cash flows, balance sheet and 4) long term growth prospects (~diversification in new types of turbines) will support its valuations and future projections.



    Outlook


    Given strong enquiry pipeline, management`s focus on cost rationalization and improving operational efficiency, we expect the company to generate revenue/PAT CAGR of 25%/29% from FY21 to FY24E. The stock is currently trading at 35.3x/28.3x FY23E/24E EPS. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs273 valuing it at 40x FY24E EPS of Rs6.8.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 4, 2022 09:52 pm
