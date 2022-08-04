English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 240: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 04, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Triveni Turbine


    Triveni Turbine (TRIV) reported a robust performance, with healthy revenue (up 40.7% YoY), led by strong exports growth (up 59% YoY), while domestic revenue grew 32% YoY. Order inflows of Rs3.6bn (up 30.9% YoY) were driven by higher international product orders and a large aftermarket order in South African Development Community (SADC) region. Strong Enquiry pipeline from both domestic as well as exports market, likely aid medium term order inflow visibility. Near term outlook remains positive given 1) strong exports demand (as inquiry pipeline grows 22% YoY) 2) continued domestic demand from sectors such as distilleries, steel, cement, pharma, pulp, paper, food processing etc. 3) enhanced addressable market in energy-efficient API turbines for Oil & Gas industry and 30-100 MW turbines and 4) capacity expansion at Sompura plant to meet increasing demand for next couple of years. Management indicated with improving product mix, increasing exports contribution, PBT margins are expected to sustain at ~20% levels in medium term. We believe strong order book at Rs10.7bn, robust enquiry pipeline, incremental opportunity with foray into 30-100MW market & API Turbines and favorable product mix likely to aid margins and drive growth in medium term.



    Outlook


    Accordingly, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 27%/34% for FY22-24E. The stock is trading at PE of 37.2/28.1x FY23/24E. We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with TP of Rs240 (same as earlier), valuing it at PE of 35x FY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Triveni Turbine - 030822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Triveni Turbine
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 09:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.